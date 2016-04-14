Crane collapse kills 18 in Dongguan, China (PHOTO)

DONGGUAN. KAZINFORM - At least 18 people have been killed by a crane which collapsed in high winds in China's Guangdong province, BBC informs.

An official in Dongguan City told the Xinhua state news agency that the crane had toppled onto a two storey building made of shipping containers.



Luo Bin said 139 construction workers had been inside the building at the time of the collapse, early on Wednesday morning.



Most escaped, but by Thursday another 18 workers were still in hospital.



