Crashed Indonesia plane's black box recovered: official

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - Indonesia's transportation safety committee said Thursday that a black box from an airliner that crashed into the Java Sea on Monday has been recovered, a key development likely to help the probe into what brought down the plane with nearly 190 people on board, Kyodo reports.

National Transportation Safety Committee Chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told reporters, however, that he has not been able to confirm whether the orange object, retrieved by divers, was the Lion Air jetliner's flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder.



"It's one of them," Soerjanto said.



Indonesian television networks, whose crews were covering the intensive search for Flight JT610's flight recorders and fuselage, reported earlier that a black box has been recovered.



Also Thursday, the government, in a letter sent to the budget airline, ordered the suspension of its director of maintenance and engineering in the wake of the crash of its almost new Boeing 737 MAX 8.



Pramintohadi, acting director general of transportation at the Transportation Ministry, said in a statement that three of the airline's air operation personnel also had their licenses suspended for 120 days.



The director and the air operation personnel -- the quality control manager, fleet maintenance manager and release engineer -- are required to help the ongoing investigation into the crash, according to the ministry official.



The suspensions came one day after the ministry ordered the suspension of the airline's technical director.



The twin-engine jetliner went down in the Java Sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Monday morning with 189 passengers and crew on board. No survivors are expected to be found.