Creation of common pharmaceutical market for EEU discussed at sitting of Eurasian Economic Commission Council in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the sitting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council in Moscow, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

Kazakhstan is presiding in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Eurasian Economic Commission Council in 2016.

The sitting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was first this year, which was chaired by Kazakhstan.

The participants of the sitting discussed a number of acts on creation of the common pharmaceutical market. It will allow to ensure the conditions for increasing security and quality of medicines and medical equipment and guarantee their availability in the markets of the EEU member states.

In total, the participants considered more than 50 issues at the sitting.