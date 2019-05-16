Creation of ‘G-Global Dialogue: Greater Eurasia’ platform as part of AEF proposed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev, has proposed today to create separate platform "G-Global Dialogue: Greater Eurasia" as part of the Astana Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan has more than once served as an effective platform for negotiating processes on various issues," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the XII Astana Economic Forum.

Yelbasy reminded that despite the capital is young, it hosted the first in this century OSCE Summit, Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Summit of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



"The Astana Economic Forum and my G-Global initiative can become a platform for such dialogues, and the capital of our country can serve as a meeting place for similar countries and their leaders."

Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the creation of "G-Global Dialogue: Greater Eurasia" platform as part of the Astana Economic Forum.

"Here, representatives of business, supranational bodies, and integration associations, including the EU, EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, could discuss issues of integration, which the leaders and politicians have not yet opted for. Differences between sides are an obstacle to pragmatic economic interaction," he added.