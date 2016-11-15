Creation of single EEU gas market discussed in Saint Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the Board for energy and infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Adamkul Zhunussov delivered a keynote speech at the roundtable "Development of single gas market: progress, problems and prospects" at the Saint Petersburg State Economic University last week.

Attending the roundtable were rector of the university Igor Maksimtsev, scientists, experts and representatives of Gazprom company and its subsidiaries.

Mr. Zhunussov dwelt upon the work on creation of single energy markets and reminded of deadlines set by the heads of the EEC member states.

"We are to approve the Program of the development of single gas market till the end of next year," he said. "The success of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will largely depend on the success of creation of single energy markets. If we succeed in that, we will be able to do everything."

According to Adamkul Zhunussov, some experts still think these plans are too ambitious and difficult to accomplish.

He stressed the Commission is open to the dialogue with experts and urged participants of the roundtable to submit their proposals and be more active during the discussions.