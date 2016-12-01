Creative energy of First President inspires respect – Belarus Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The creative energy of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inspires the deepest respect from the fraternal countries, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus in Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkassov said in the congratulation.

"On the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence I offer the most sincere congratulations on the significant public holiday - the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan! Emergence of this day in the calendar of the brightest events testifies to epoch-making events, the major achievements and considerable progress in search of identity of the Kazakh people and formation of their state", the message reads.

According to the Ambassador, this progress is inseparably linked with the name of the First President of the country, the founder of independent Kazakhstan, the National Leader Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev. His deserved authority and huge creative energy inspires deepest respect from the fraternal countries and the world community.

"Dear friends! May this holiday fill your hearts with pride for the young country making its way to the future! I wish happiness and wellbeing to you and your families. I wish dear Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev inexhaustible inspiration and further creative achievements on the way of creation of the eternal nation", the letter of congratulation reads.