Creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries founded in Turkestan
As deputy Governor of the region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev said, at the informal summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries held on March 31 the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted that Turkestan should become some economic and cultural pillar. To this end the creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries was established in Turkestan.
As stated there its goal is to form a common business platform for Turkic nations, support highly intellectual and innovative spheres, encourage and support talented youth of Turkic-speaking nations. The mission of the association is to build common for Turkic nations the cultural, tourist and information environment. The key is to back small and medium-size entrepreneurship.