Creative Spark: Higher Education Enterprise Programme for CA, South Caucasus and Ukraine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Creative Spark is a five year initiative to support international university and institutional partnerships to develop enterprise skills and creative economy across seven countries in Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan), South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia) and Ukraine through UK support.



In order to support higher education reform and respond to unemployment rates in these seven countries, we will use the UK's experience to help develop enterprise education. This way we will support over 10,000 students and young entrepreneurs in the first year of the programme, the British Council Kazakhstan official website reads.

THE PROGRAMME HAS THREE KEY ELEMENTS:

Development of partnerships between universities and creative institutions in the UK and those in programme countries in order to support enterprise education and establish enterprise centres.



Delivering enterprise skills training packages to students and creative entrepreneurs, ranging from pitching ideas and starting a business, to protecting intellectual property and securing credit lines.



Delivering an English learning programme with a range of digital learning content including learning platforms, online courses and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) focused on English for entrepreneurship.



Creative Spark Partnership Fund



The partnership fund will support the design and delivery of activities that support the development of enterprise education in programme countries. This will contribute to the reduction of unemployment by strengthening the creative industries in these countries.

