Credit cards getting more popular in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Credit cards are once again becoming popular in Kazakhstan, according to the Kazakh analytical service Ranking.kz.

As the analytical service said, over a period from April 2014 to April 2015, the number of the active credit cards in Kazakhstan rose by 19 percent up to 413,000.

In comparison, the number of active debit cards rose over the period in Kazakhstan by only six percent.

In April this year only, the amount of the used credit cards increased in comparison with March by 6,600.

Along with the quantitative growth, there is also growth in the quality.

Some 15 percent of the credit cards were used in Kazakhstan in April 2015, while in April 2014, this figure was 9.5 percent, Kazinform refers to trend.az.

The number of the active debit cards in Kazakhstan increased over the year by 350,700 up to six million, said Ranking.kz.

The number of other kinds of active cards (prepaid and debit cards with a loan limit) grew in Kazakhstan over the year by 104,400 up to 590,000.

Overall, the number of active cards in Kazakhstan in April 2015 stood at seven million versus 6.6 million a year earlier.