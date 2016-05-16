EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:40, 16 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Crediting SMEs in Kazakhstan rose by 6.6% in Mar 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Crediting small and medium enterprises in Kazakhstan rose by 6.6% in March 2016 and made 2tr 490bn tenge (19.9% of the total amount of loans), the press service of the National Bank says.

    The majority of the loans was accommodated for trade sector (20.7%), industry (13.5%), construction (8%), agriculture (5.8%) and transport (5%).

    “The volume of loans to legal entities in Kazakhstan in March 2016 increased by 0.2% and reached 8tr 491bn 5mn tenge. The volume of loans to individuals fell by 1.6% and made 3tr 995bn tenge. The share of loans for individuals decreased from 32.4% to 32% in March,” a statement from the National Bank reads.

    According to the country’s main financial regulator, the average weighted interest rate on the loans provided to non-bank legal entities in tenge made 18% ( 18.3% for individuals).

    In general, the amount of business loans in March 2016 in Kazakhstan made 12tr 486bn 500mn tenge. Long-term crediting made 10tr 298bn 100mn tenge and short-term crediting made 2tr 188bn 400mn tenge.

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics National Bank of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!