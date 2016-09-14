Crew member killed in accident on world's biggest cruise ship

WASHINGTON, DC. Investigators are trying to determine how a lifeboat fell during a training exercise on the world's largest cruise ship Tuesday, leaving one crew member dead and four others injured.

A 42-year-old Philippines national died after the lifeboat fell about 33 feet (10 meters) during the exercise on board Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, which was docked in Marseille, France, Deputy Mayor Julien Ruas told CNN.



The four other crew members are being treated at a hospital.



The mammoth vessel first set sail in May, weighing 226,963 tons and accommodating 6,780 guests and 2,100 crew members.



Measuring 1,188 feet (362 meters), the ship is longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall. The Paris icon stands at 984 feet (300 meters).



The ship is so large it boasts seven "neighborhoods" -- including a tree-lined Central Park filled with restaurants.



Source: CNN

Photograph: Boris Horvat/AFP/Getty Images