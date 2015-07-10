EN
    19:35, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Crew of «Astana Motorsports» leads in World Cup by 16 points

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Astana Motorsports" team leads in the overall standings by 16 points after the Italian Cup, pilot of the team Denis Berezovsky informed at the briefing in Almaty today.

    "This year we are participating in all starts of the World Cup, it is 10 races. We have participated in five them already. The race in Italy was in the Bahi format. It was a 3-day race," he told at the briefing.

    According to him, 55 racers from all over the world took part in the race and three of the crews were from Kazakhstan.

