Crew scheduled to go to ISS to remain unchanged

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The next crew will go to the International Space Station in December and its composition will not be changed, Russia's space training center told TASS on Monday.

"The date of the next expedition to the ISS is not clear for the time being. It is known at this point that the launch is due in December. The original crew remains unchanged: Oleg Kononeko (Roscosmos), Anne McLain (NASA), and David Saint-Jacques (the Canadian Space Agency)," the space training center said, TASS reports.