EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:50, 20 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Crime rate reduced by 9% in Kyzylorda - K. Kusherbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The crime rate reduced by 9% in Kyzylorda, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev informed at the briefing dedicated to the progress in implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

    The governor noted that in order to ensure the supremacy of the law, the local police service has been established at the levels of the region, districts and the city of Kyzylorda.

    "The first results of the work demonstrated the reduction of the crime rate by 9 % as a result of the first three months of this year," the head of the region told.

    Tags:
    Combating crime Kyzylorda region Akimat 100 specific steps News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!