Criminal investigation launched after coal mine fire in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A pre-trial investigation has been launched after the fire in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine as per Article 277 of the Part 2 of the country's Criminal Code, Kazinform learned from the regional prosecutor’s office.

Recall that, 227 workers were in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine when fire broke out on a conveyer band at 10:05am at a depth of 170 meters.

222 of them have been rescued through the boundary shaft of the mine by the local emergencies department crew and Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services.

Later, bodies of two workers were found at the site of the fire.

Deputy Governor of the region Vadim Bassin and Mayor of Shakhtinsk Murat Kydyrganbekov are at the accident site.

Local healthcare department says that four injured workers are getting treatment at the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk and Makazhanov Clinic for carbon monoxide poisoning. Two of them were placed in an intensive care unit.