Criminal policy humanization not to affect public safety

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The law that envisages humanization of the criminal and criminal procedure legislation will have no impact on the public safety," Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov told a briefing.





"Humanization will not affect public safety for it never concerns virulent crimes. Punishment for serious crimes can never be reduced. Sentences will never be lessened for pedophiles, murderers, abusers and civil servants, convicted for tortures, extremists and terrorists, members of organized crime groups," he stressed.