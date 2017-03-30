EN
    17:05, 30 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Cristiano Ronaldo gets airport named in his honor in Madeira

    FUNCHAL. KAZINFORM Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Real Madrid and the Portugal national team, on Wednesday was beaming with pride when the airport of his island of birth was renamed in his honor, Kazinform has learnt from EFE.

    Ronaldo attended the ceremony in Funchal, capital of the archipelago of Madeira, where he was born in 1985.

    "I know that some people aren't in favor of the renaming, and some of you are even here right now, but we are free and live in a democracy," Ronaldo said during the unveiling of the airport's new name.

    Portugal's president and prime minister flew to the island and unveiled a plaque outside the entrance, above a bust of Ronaldo.

    Read more .

