Cristiano Ronaldo said Friday that he wants to end his career "with dignity" and not playing in "the United States, Qatar or Dubai".

The Real Madrid and Portugal star, the subject of a new documentary that premiered on Monday in London, said Thursday in an interview on ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show that he expected to play six or seven more seasons and hoped to finish his career at the highest level.

The remarks ostensibly referenced the recent wave of top players who have finished their careers outside of Europe's top leagues, among them MLS imports Didier Drogba, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and David Villa, along with Xavi, the lifelong Barcelona midfielder who signed with Qatari club Al Sadd in May.

"That does not mean it's bad play in the leagues of the United States, Qatar or Dubai, but I do not see myself there," Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo, who turns 31 in February, became Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer last month and has thrice won the Ballon d'Or.

In March, Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl reported that Ronaldo's plan was to head to MLS upon the expiration of his contract in 2018, citing multiple sources. Weeks later Wahl reported that not only did Ronaldo plan on playing in America, but he'd already indicated a preferred city: Los Angeles.

It would seem a new plan is in place.

