    13:52, 14 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

    None
    None
    LISBON. KAZINFORM - Portuguese national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Wednesday's meeting with League of Nations Sweden, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) revealed in a statement, Xinhua reports.

    «Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms and in isolation,» reads a note published on the organisation's official website.

    Ronaldo is the third player in Portugal to be infected with the novel coronavirus, after Jose Fonte and Anthony Lopes.


    World News
