Cristiano Ronaldo tries Kazakh chapan on

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Atyrau businessmen met with one of the world's number one footballers - Cristiano Ronaldo, Kazinform reports.

"The meeting occurred in Geneva, Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo received gifts and a Kazakh chapan - national coat. We tried to choose such gifts which would tell him a lot about our culture. We presented him also a Goldman statuate, a belt embroidered with national ornament and silver buckle, a lash and other Kazakh national attributes," one of the participants of the meeting Alisher Utepov told Kazinform.







