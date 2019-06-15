Critérium du Dauphiné. Stage 6. Jakob Fuglsang remains fourth overall after 1st mountain stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Behind stage winner Julian Alaphilippe, who won out of the early three-man breakaway, all the GC contenders finished in one group on Stage 6 of Critérium du Dauphiné. Of the Astana riders, Gorka Izagirre finished fifth, Jakob Fuglsang sixth and Alexey Lutsenko tenth.

Fuglsang remains fourth overall (+0'07" on leader Adam Yates) and Alexey Lutsenko moved into eight (+0'30"), the official website of the Astana Pro Team reads.



"It was very windy in the last part of the race today, obviously with the stage win already taken this meant things calmed down in the peloton. Team Ineos took control on the final climb and put a high pace, so nobody was really feeling like trying anything because it was a fast climb. It was not really hard or steep, so it wouldn't make sense to attack. So after the break was gone it was a boring race, I'm looking forward to some serious bike racing this weekend. I had a little crash on one of the climbs today, but no serious damage, I'm ready for the upcoming days,"said Jakob Fuglsang.

On Stage 6 the riders went from Saint-Vulbas to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne over 229 kilometers, making it the longest stage of this year's Critérium du Dauphiné. Shortly after the start, Julian Alaphilippe, Alessandro de Marchi and Gregor Mühlberger went clear from the pack. They made it all the way to the finish, gaining an advantage of over 14 minutes on the peloton during the stage. Julian Alaphilippe took the stage win in front of Mühlberger and De Marchi. Behind those three, the peloton put up a high pace on the final climb, but all the GC contenders finished in the same time.

Tomorrow the next mountain stage awaits, as Stage 7 (133,5 kilometers from Saint-Genix-Les-Villages to Pipay) will have three 1st category climbs and a summit finish on Montée de Pipay (HC).