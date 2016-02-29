MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Security personnel at one of the penal settlements in Russia's Pskov Region discovered a rather unusual stash while searching the premises. Among the items they've recovered were a crossbow and six bolts with plastic bottles containing alcohol and cell phones attached.

Apparently, a total of nine cell phones, two cell phone chargers, four USB-cords and two half-liter bottles were smuggled into the penitentiary in this way. The ‘Robin Hood' responsible for it, however, still remains at large.

Despite an apparent extravagance of this particular smuggling method, it is in fact quite popular among those who try to provide inmates with illicit goods. For example, in September 2015 the authorities apprehended two people loitering near a prison settlement in Leningrad Region, who were trying to shoot a crossbow bolt with a parcel containing drugs and three cell phones at the penitentiary, Sputniknews.com reports.