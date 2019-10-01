EN
    07:29, 01 October 2019 | GMT +6

    CRO Race 2019. Astana announces Team's roster

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.1 stage race CRO Race, which will be held in Croatia from October 1st to 6th.

    Team's roster: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Yuriy Natarov, Davide Villella, Andrey Zeits and team's trainee Vadim Pronskiy, the Team's official website reads.

    Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli and Sergey Yakovlev.Race information: https://www.crorace.com

