CRO Race 2019. Astana announces Team's roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the 2.1 stage race CRO Race, which will be held in Croatia from October 1st to 6th.

Team's roster: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Yuriy Natarov, Davide Villella, Andrey Zeits and team's trainee Vadim Pronskiy, the Team's official website reads.

Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli and Sergey Yakovlev.Race information: https://www.crorace.com