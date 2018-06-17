Croatia defeats Nigeria 2:0 in FIFA World Cup Group D

KALININGRAD. KAZINFORM - Thanks to an own goal and a penalty, Croatia clinched the victory over Nigeria in a Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Saturday, TASS reports.

Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo scored an own goal 32 minutes into the game.



On the 72nd minute, Croatia team captain Luka Modric doubled the lead, scoring a penalty earned by Mario Mandzukic.



With three points, Croatia takes lead in the Group D, followed by Iceland and Argentina, who have been awarded one point each after a 1:1 draw earlier this Saturday. The Nigerian team has failed to gain any points so far.



During the next group D games, Croatia will take on Argentina on June 21 in Nizhny Novgorod, while Nigeria will face Iceland in Volgograd on June 22.