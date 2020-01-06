Croatia elects leftist challenger Zoran Milanovic as president

ZAGREB. KAZINFORM - Zoran Milanovic, Croatia's center-left former prime minister, has won the country's presidential election, defeating center-right incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in a second-round vote, according to Azertac.

Milanovic, of the Social Democrats (SDP), won 52.7% of the vote according to results released late Sunday, a larger margin than expected. Grabar-Kitarovic of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 47.3%.

«Thank you! Thanks to all volunteers, all of you who were my support over these six months. Thank you, people,» Milanovic wrote to his followers on Facebook.

The crowd at Milanovic's campaign headquarters began to celebrate as soon as the exit polls were published. In Grabar-Kitarovic's concession speech, the outgoing president wished Milanovic a successful term in office.

«It is in the interest of our country which needs to preserve stability,» she said.