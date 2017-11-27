Croatia to open Embassy in Astana next year - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Republic of Croatia is planning to open its Embassy in Astana next year, the country's ambassador Tonči Staničić told journalists after the ceremony of presenting credentials to the Secretary of State of the Republic Kazakhstan today.

According to Mr. Staničić, the opening of the Embassy has already been agreed upon by the Presidents and the Governments of the two states and now it is left to decide on the timing. The diplomat emphasized that the opening of the Embassy should facilitate the development of Kazakh-Croatian relations.

As previously reported, today Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova received credentials of a number of ambassadors concurrently accredited to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Croatia, Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that Kazakhstan views Croatia as one of its most important and promising partners in South-Eastern Europe, emphasizing the need to strengthen the countries' economic cooperation.