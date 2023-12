Croatian Embassy opens in the capital of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Beibut Atamkulov and visiting Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić have inaugurated today the Embassy of Croatia in Kazakhstan.

As stated there, it is the 70th embassy of the foreign countries in Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh Embassy in Croatia has been working since 2007.



Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Croatia to Kazakhstan is Refik Šabanović.







As earlier reported, Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Beibut Atamkulov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić debated bilateral cooperation, outlined certain plans in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.