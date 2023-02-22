Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev announced that the country’s crop acreage this year makes 23.4 million ha which is 68,600 ha more against 2022, Kazinform reports.

He added that grain and grain legume growing area will rise by 117,000 ha, feed crop area by 36,500 ha, and sugar-beet acres by 6,700 ha.

Areas under oil-bearing crops, such as safflower, soybean, and mustard will slightly decrease. Thereat, sunflower acreage will increase by 30,800 ha, as well as potato, vegetable and melons acres will grow by 11,100 ha.

He also stressed cotton planting acreage will decrease by 14,800 ha.