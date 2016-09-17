EN
    12:50, 17 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Crossfit athletes gather in Almaty for MEGA Cup 2016

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Some 150 Crossfit athletes from all over Kazakhstan have gathered for MEGA Cup 2016 in Almaty city today.

    The event involving five leading Crossfit clubs from Almaty city as well as clubs from Astana, Taldykorgan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda, Temirtau and other cities is dated to the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city.

    "We've already held championships, but this is the biggest one," said Azim Saidbayev, one of the organizers of the event.

    In his words, Crossfit amps athletes up and it has its own philosophy. "This type of sport is only for hardworking people, not for lazy ones," Saidbayev added.

    It should be noted that the MEGA Cup 2016 was organized with the help of the Almaty city administration.

