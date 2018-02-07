Crown Prince Naruhito praises Kazakhstan's forward-looking economic policy

BEIJING-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Today in accordance with the formality of the Emperial House of Japan there was held an audience of Kazakhstan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev with Crown Prince Naruhito, Kazinform reporter based in China has informed.

During the conversation Prince Naruhito warmly recalled his personal meeting with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev during his first official visit to Japan in April 1994. The future Emperor gave a high appraisal to the results of the visit of the Head of State to Japan in 2016 when Nursultan Nazarbayev delivered his historical speech in the Parliament of Japan and visited Hiroshima.

The Kazakh Ambassador told Crown Prince Naruhito about the main items of the State-of-the-Nation Address of Nursultan Nazarbayev "New Opportunities of Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution". Speaking about Kazakhstan's course to economic diversification and the decision to cease relying on raw resources, the Japanese Crown Prince said such policy was a forward-looking one.

Crown Prince Naruhito agreed with the opinion about the historical bonds between Kazakhstan and Japan through the Great Silk Way and pertainance of the Kazakh and Japanese languages to the Ural-Altay language group.

The Kazakhstan diplomat also told about the results of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana and the achievements of Kazakhstan in the fields of education, culture and sport. Crown Prince Naruhito expressed interest in the experience of 20-year development of Astana and the activity of Nazarbayev University.