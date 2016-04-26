EN
    17:45, 26 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Crown Prince of Kuwait lauds President Nazarbayev&#39;s policy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Almas Abdramanov met with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, on April 25, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    At the meeting the sides exchanged views on the organization of top-level visits and discussed the preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, the 4th session of the Kazakhstan-Kuwait Intergovernmental Commission in Kuwait, ratification of the Charter of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, the Astana International Financial Center and development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Kuwait.
    Crown Prince of Kuwait highly praised President Nazarbayev's policy and lauded gradual political and economic development of Kazakhstan throughout the years of independence.

