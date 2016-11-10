EN
    07:45, 10 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Croydon tram: Seven dead and 50 injured after derailment

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Seven people have died and dozens more have been injured after a tram overturned in London.

    People were trapped inside and more than 50 were taken to hospital after the derailment in Croydon just after 06:00 GMT.

    The tram driver, 42, from Beckenham, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

    British Transport Police said they were investigating whether he fell asleep.

    The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the tram was travelling at a "significantly higher speed than is permitted".

    Read more at BBC 

    Photo:RAIB/PA 

    World News
