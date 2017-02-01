Crucial to adapt to global realia - expert on political reforms in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Ahmad Alili, expert of the Center for Economic and Social Development (CESD), believes that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is a prescient politician who realizes that the situation in the world is changing dynamically and it is crucial to adapt to global realia.

"It is impossible without economic and political reforms. So it is important to start structural reforms because a few years later the world will be different, there will be new challenges the country has to be ready to face," Alili told Kazinform correspondent in Baku.



In his words, the state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" highlights the development of civilization and Kazakhstan's place in it.



"Improvement of business environment will lead to macroeconomic stability consequently creating competitive economy. The address determined five priority tasks and Kazakhstan intends to reform the national legislation and political structure to adapt it to the new realia," Alili noted.



Azerbaijan highly appreciates Kazakhstan as its partner within the framework of many international platforms.



"Implementation of the priorities outlined in the address will result in improvement of living standards in Kazakhstan. We welcome all positive changes in Kazakhstan," Ahmad Alili added.