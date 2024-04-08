EN
    12:12, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Crucial to attract residents and volunteers to area improvement, Kazakh President

    Greening campaign
    Photo credit: Astana akimat's press service

    The Head of State set governors of regions and mayors of cities certain tasks on area improvement, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The President instructed the governors of regions and mayors of cities unaffected by floods to start street cleaning, greening and neighborhood improvement campaigns and put the roads in order.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to attract residents and volunteers to the area improvements and cleansing efforts. He said the work of akims (mayors) will be also assessed by exterior views of settlements and public spaces.

    Tags:
    Environment President of Kazakhstan Akimat Regions
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
