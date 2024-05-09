Crucial to create conditions for entry of Eurasian products to foreign markets – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Addressing the jubilee summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named “restructuring external trade” one of the key objectives, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.

“It is obvious that our association has enormous opportunities to expand its presence in the global market,” said the President and proposed to assign the Eurasian Economic Commission with a task to elaborate systemic solutions to strengthen the Union’s potential outside its territory.

“It is necessary to create appropriate conditions for more active entry of Eurasian products into foreign markets. It is crucial to ensure unimpeded transit of goods to third countries. Amid transformation of the global economy, the expansion of the network of free trade agreements with third countries is of special importance for the Eurasian Economic Union. This will enable to simplify the access of our exporters to new markets, and integrate them into regional and global production chains as much as possible,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President said that Kazakhstan welcomes the decision on the start of the talks with Mongolia on conclusion of a temporary trade agreement. Besides, there are huge perspectives of cooperation with the rapidly developing countries of Asia, Africa and Middle East,