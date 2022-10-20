Crucial to debate building phyto-veterinary laboratory in Zhetysu region, President

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting with residents in Zhetysu region the Head of State said it is crucial for Kazakhstan to withdraw from raw materials-based exports of agricultural products gradually developing processing. Global sanctions open unique opportunities in this direction.

The President said in order t o boost agricultural sector development, it is important to attract large investors. The industrial zone located in Taldykorgan with all necessary infrastructure may become a platform for relocating foreign companies. It is important to use transit potential of the region to create joint enterprises to process raw material from neighboring countries for further reexporting,» .

The President also stressed the need to study international practice.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to debate building a phyto-veterinary laboratory in the region to raise export potential of the country’s agricultural sector. Besides, he noted it is important to use halal standards in the country’s agro-industrial complex to let Kazakhstan strengthen its position in the international market.