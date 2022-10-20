Crucial to debate building phyto-veterinary laboratory in Zhetysu region, President
The President said in order t o boost agricultural sector development, it is important to attract large investors. The industrial zone located in Taldykorgan with all necessary infrastructure may become a platform for relocating foreign companies. It is important to use transit potential of the region to create joint enterprises to process raw material from neighboring countries for further reexporting,» .
The President also stressed the need to study international practice.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to debate building a phyto-veterinary laboratory in the region to raise export potential of the country’s agricultural sector. Besides, he noted it is important to use halal standards in the country’s agro-industrial complex to let Kazakhstan strengthen its position in the international market.