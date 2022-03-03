EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:14, 03 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Crucial to develop Kazakh internet resources, multimedia content, Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Umarov told the Ministry’s board meeting about the tasks to improve awareness-building efforts, Kazinform reports.

    Askar Umarov noted that this year the Ministry would actively debate mass media vision development under the 2023-2025 national information development plan with the mass media representatives and NGOs.

    As stated there it is planned to develop a 2022-2023 special training plan aimed at raising skills of media experts, build media and information literacy of population.

    «Development of Kazakhstani internet segment will be one of the priorities this year. It is crucial to develop Kazakh internet resources, multimedia content and online platforms,» the Minister stated.

    Besides, it is planned to hold the media and information literacy week to raise media literacy in the society jointly with the NGOs.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!