Crucial to ensure security of participants and guests of Expo - Assanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov believes it is crucial to ensure security at the upcoming Expo event in the Kazakh capital Astana.

"The construction process of the Expo facilities is in the full swing. Nearly 100 countries are set to participate. Over 5 million guests from all corners of the world with attend the exhibition," Mr. Assanov said at the session of the Coordination Council ensuring the rule of law, order and fight against crime in Astana on Thursday.



"In order to hold it at an adequate level, it is crucial to ensure security of its participants and guests," noted Assanov, adding that the Head of State gave corresponding instructions to Kazakhstan's law-enforcement agencies to this end.