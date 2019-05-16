Crucial to ensure well-balanced, harmonious human progress, China's Vice Premier
"China has 1.4 bln people of population which is the biggest human capital globally. The most significant complex development breakthrough and promotion of the new model of urbanization, great prospects for economic development have significantly strengthened the role of China as a sustainable driver in the world economy and large market with opportunities for all countries of the world. We are ready to share with you with these opportunities in the interest of joint development and common future to the benefit of the peoples of the countries," Han Zheng said.
He proposed to ensure sustainable growth of the world economy through open cooperation, to provide well-balanced, harmonious development of humanity, resources and ecology, develop urbanization.
The Vice Premier has also urged to jointly ensure sustainable development in all spheres.