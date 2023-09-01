Crucial to equip Kazakh army with state-of-the-art weapons, military equipment – Head of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed Friday how important it is to strengthen Kazakhstan’s military industrial complex in every way possible, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his speech at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, the Head of State emphasized that all-round strengthening of the country’s military industrial complex is of paramount importance since it plays a key role in ensuring the national security.

The critical goal, in his words, is to create a production cycle with high share of localization allowing to lower dependence on import deliveries.

Tokayev pointed out that the Kazakh army should be equipped with the most sophisticated weapons and military equipment, including armored vehicles, drones and portable firearms.

The Head of State also urged to continue work on transfer of state-of-the-art technologies and localization of new plants. According to him, a special fund aimed at the development of military industrial complex will serve as a mechanism of direct financial support of domestic enterprises.