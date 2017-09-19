Crucial to explain the importance of switch to Latin-based Kazakh script - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the East Kazakhstan regional maslikhat and chairman of the Civil Alliance of East Kazakhstan region Oleg Chernyshov believes it is crucial to explain why it is so important to switch to the Latin-based Kazakh script, Kazinform reports.

"It is crucial to explain the importance of transition to the Latinized Kazakh script. And mass media are to play a paramount role in that respect. Neighboring countries have already switched over to the Latin script in 1994. Perhaps, they had certain difficulties, but at the moment they have none," Chernyshov noted.



In turn, head of the Eurasian Expert Council foundation Chingiz Lepisbayev pointed out that the switchover to the Latin script has its pros. He reminded that Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have introduced the Latin-based alphabet many years ago and Turkey has been using it for decades.



"This reform is timely. It is important not to forget the heritage of the Russian language and continue to use its resources. I think that it is important to take our time and take into account analogous reforms that have been carried out in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," Mr. Lepisbayev said.