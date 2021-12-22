Crucial to further keep sanitary rules, PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to pay greater attention to observing social distancing rules at public places and wearing masks indoors and public transport,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

He noted that the country’s health situation is stable.

«19% of COVID-19 and ICU beds are occupied as of now. The most of the regions is in ‘the green zone’, while 2 regions in ‘the yellow zone’. Nevertheless, it is necessary to observe sanitary and epidemiological department, especially on the state border,» he told the Government meeting.

As stated there, some 9 mln of adult population that is 80% of adult population were administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, over 8.4 mln that is 75% of adult population were given the 2nd dose.