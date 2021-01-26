EN
    13:19, 26 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Crucial to prioritize construction in Kazakh capital, President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is crucial to pay priority attention to construction, housing construction, construction of schools and infrastructure as the capital city should be absolutely attractive,» the Head of State said at today’s Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

    The President highlighted that investments are of great significance. He voiced support for the Government’s work, administrations in building engineering infrastructure.


