TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:45, 26 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Crucial to speed up vaccination pace in Kazakhstan, PM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin Tuesday instructed to ensure strict adherence to the sanitary and epidemiological measures on state border and to increase the pace of mass vaccination against COVID-19 countrywide, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s session, Prime Minister Mamin confirmed that in general the epidemiological situation in the country is under control.

    However, in his words, it has complicated in neighboring countries and that is why regional authorities and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan should ensure strict adherence to the sanitary and epidemiological measures on state border.

    At the Government’s session, it was revealed that over 8.2 million of Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component has been administered to some 7.4 million people.

    «As we can see the pace of vaccination has slowed down and it is crucial to speed it up,» said Mamin, demanding akims (heads and mayors) of Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions as well as the city of Nur-Sultan to personally control the vaccination campaign locally.


