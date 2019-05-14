Crucial to start development of new oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "It is crucial to proceed to development of new oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan, apply modern technologies to the current projects," President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, the Akorda Twitter account reads.

"The Government jointly with KazMunaiGas National Company and akimat should elaborate a clear strategy for the oil and gas industry development in the region," the Head of State noted meeting the general public in Kyzylorda.



As earlier reported, the Kazakh President is paying a working visit to Kyzylorda region.