    18:45, 19 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Crucial to start reforming police, Kazakh President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a meeting on modernization of internal affairs bodies, Akorda press service reports.

    Opening the sitting the Head of State underlined that issues concerning enforcement of law and prevention of crime are under his special control. The President also stressed that the country's crime rates fell 17.5% for the past three years.

    The President directed to pursue substantial changes in the sphere of internal affairs in the light of the State-of-the-Nation Address.

    Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekehsev and Interior Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov made reports. Following the results of the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need of detailed elaboration of scheduled events.

     

     

