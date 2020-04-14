Crucial to step up cooperation in developing COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment, Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council made a joint statement.

The said measures will become important tools to curb the coronavirus spread and stabilize the economies of the member states, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the working meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the AkordaPress reports.

«We could have worked out mechanisms for strengthening cooperation to raise food self-sufficiency, to manufacture own finished products, to enter foreign markets and share practice in agrarian studies. Foundation of regional engineering and manufacturing enterprises could become a significant trend of our collaboration. It is essential to reconsider approaches to mutual trade given complete barrier-free movement of goods and services within the Union,» President Tokayev said.

«Our joint project, the Eurasian Development Bank, should become an efficient instrument to back joint post-crisis projects. It is necessary to step up cooperation in exchange of information, development of innovative approaches for COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment, strengthening of scientific cooperation between the member states. Countries witness increase in demand in digital goods and service as quarantine has been declared. We have fully realized absolute importance of digital infrastructure quality and reliability,» the President noted.

As the Kazakh President stressed introduction of the advanced and high-grade digitalization to a great extent will specify efficiency of all directions of integration ranging from digitalization of customs services to joint Fintech developments.