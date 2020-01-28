Crucial to work at each task of the Head of State, Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will work out the medium-term economic development plan and several programs pursuant to the President’s task,» National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

At the extended Government meeting the Kazakh President set certain tasks to ensure economic growth and improve household income.

«It is crucial to elaborate on the medium-term economic development plan and adopt three legislative acts, approve three policy papers, namely, monetary policy strategy, trading policy program and water resources management program,» Dalenov added.

He also suggested setting up a commission led by Kazakh PM to work at each task set by the Head of State.