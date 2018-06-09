EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:49, 09 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Crude oil gets cheaper

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil prices went down during Friday trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the trading session on London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in August eased by $0.86, down to $76.46 a barrel.

    As to a WTI crude futures contract for delivery in July, it receded by $0.21, down to $65.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

     

    Tags:
    Economy Energy Oil & Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!