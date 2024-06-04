Crude oil prices down sharply

After increasing over the $81 level following OPEC+'s decision to extend additional voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of September, the price of Brent oil saw the lowest level since early February, Anadolu reports.

On Tuesday, the price of Brent oil per barrel was at $77.1, as of GMT0805, decreasing by 1.2% from $81.2 on Monday.

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil also dropped by 1.5% to $73 on Tuesday, from $77.3 level on Monday.

Last month, the price of Brent oil saw almost $85 level per barrel, while WTI oil prices hit $81 in May.